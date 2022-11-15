Manning River Times
Home/News

Cundletown Museum fundraising Hawkesbury River cruise on the Riverboat Postman

November 15 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Riverboat Postman is the last remaining mail boat in operation. It offers cruises on the Hawkesbury River as she does her mail run. Picture supplied

Cundletown and Lower Manning Historical Society invites members of the public to join them on a Riverboat Postman cruise on the Hawkesbury River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.