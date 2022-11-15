Cundletown and Lower Manning Historical Society invites members of the public to join them on a Riverboat Postman cruise on the Hawkesbury River.
The Riverboat Postman is the last remaining mail boat in operation, delivering mail and daily essentials to isolated residents along 40 kilometres of the river.
The cruise departs Brooklyn Public Wharf at 10am and returns after the mail run at 1.15pm on Monday February 13, 2023.
You will be met with morning tea served on arrival. A Ploughman's Lunch will be served at 12pm. Common dietry requirements such as gluten free or vegetarian can be catered for with prior notification.
A coach will depart Tuncurry Bus Stop at 5.20am and Cundletown Museum at 6am.
Cost is $120 per person and includes coach travel, light brunch on the coach while travelling, the Hawksbury River Cruise and meals onboard.
A deposit of $20 per person is required upon booking and balance can be paid in instalments over the next five months, with the final payment due by Wednesday, February 1, 2023. There will be no refunds for cancellation within five days prior to close.
This would also make a great gift voucher present for Christmas.
For more information or to book phone Margaret on 6553 9574 or 0428 522 556.
This event is a fundraiser for the Cundletown Museum.
