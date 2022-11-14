Manning River Times
Home/News

Wingham Services Club and Wingham Rotary Club Remembrance Day seat installed

Updated November 14 2022 - 4:51pm, first published 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new seat outside Wingham Services Club. Picture Pam Muxlow

A striking new piece of street furniture has been installed outside Wingham Services Club in Bent Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.