A striking new piece of street furniture has been installed outside Wingham Services Club in Bent Street.
The seat, jointly funded by Wingham Rotary Club and Wingham Services Club, was transported from Melbourne by Bakewell Haulage and installed in time for Remembrance Day 2022.
The seat is of dark grey metal with cut out figures of service men on the back, and on the seat are the words "Lest We Forget". The ends and arm rests include the well known red poppy, symbolic of Remembrance Day, and a soldier resting on his rifle.
Bob Clarke, welfare office with Wingham Rotary Club, made the handover to Wingham Services Club CEO Dean McCarthy on November 10, and since then it has been admired and made use of by locals.
