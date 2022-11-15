A total of 109 anglers were treated to great weather for a weekend of competitive fishing in the fourth Salty Fishing Classic.
The annual competition, which is organised by Old Bar Tavern, allows for three days of competitive fishing beginning on Friday and culminating with the presentation at Old Bar Tavern on the Sunday afternoon.
Competition was always going to be tough but by the end of the event the major prize of a kayak was taken out by Nate Schiffman, making him a very stoked eight-year-old and the youngest competitor to win the major prize.
Full results:
Colouring in comp
1-5yrs runner up - Marley Johnson
1-5yrs winner - Azalea Worboys
6-12yrs runner up - Ruby Henderson
6-12yrs winner - Nate Schiffman
Juniors
Bream - runner up - Azalea Worboys 28cm
Winner - Mitchell Van Kampen 37.5cm
Flathead - runner up - Reef Rosamond 51cm
Winner - Mitchell Van Kampen 54.5cm
Ladies
Bream - runner up - Kathryn Schiffman 34.5cm
Winner - Mikayla Worboys 36cm
Whiting - runner up - NOT AWARDED
Winner - Renee Scarlett 27cm
Flathead - runner up - Kim Robertson 55.2cm
Winner - Renee Scarlett 55.4cm
Men's
Bream - runner up - Kurt Fullagur 36.3cm
Winner - Ruben Rose 37.5cm
Tailor - runner up NOT AWARDED
Winner - Steve Vale 57cm
Whiting - runner up - Cameron Nash 29.2cm
Winner - Joel Nash 30.8cm
Flathead - runner up - Leon Summers 65cm
Winner - Steve Worboys 67.5cm
Mystery Lengths
Bream - Jack Addison 29.5cm
Tailor - Steve Vale 57cm
Whiting - Joel Nash 30.8cm
Mulloway - NOT AWARDED
Flathead - Geoff White 58cm
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.