Manning River Times
Home/News

Salty Fishing Classic organised by Old Bar Tavern

November 15 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A total of 109 anglers were treated to great weather for a weekend of competitive fishing in the fourth Salty Fishing Classic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.