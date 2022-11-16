Manning River Times
Investing in Not-for-Profit Capacity in Regional NSW program

November 16 2022 - 6:00pm
The program aims to enhance local grassroots not-for-profit organisations in the face of current challenges. Picture Shutterstock.

The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) will host two free capacity building workshops for volunteers, board members and paid staff members of community groups and not-for-profits in Taree and Wingham as part of the Investing in Not-for-Profit Capacity in Regional NSW (INFPC) program.

