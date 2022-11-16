The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) will host two free capacity building workshops for volunteers, board members and paid staff members of community groups and not-for-profits in Taree and Wingham as part of the Investing in Not-for-Profit Capacity in Regional NSW (INFPC) program.
The program, which is funded by Paul Ramsay Foundation, aims to enhance the capacity of local grassroots not-for-profit organisations, helping them to respond and thrive in the face of current challenges, including recovery from the fires, floods and impacts of COVID.
Investing in Not-for-Profit Capacity in Regional NSW is an 18-month place-based program running in three bushfire affected communities, being Bega, Taree and Wingham, and Glen Innes. In December 2021, FRRR awarded five grants totalling $150,152 to a range of community groups in Taree and Wingham.
Projects responded to many of the issues raised during previous workshop sessions, including strategic and operational planning, marketing, revenue strategy and digital solutions to support volunteers and not-for-profit organisations.
These workshops have been specifically created based on input from community groups at workshops last year. The two sessions will focus on building the confidence and capacity of community group Board's, exploring practical solutions for success and sustainability and engaging strategies for recruitment, retention and management of volunteers.
The sessions are free but places are limited, so attendees are encouraged to register now.
Workshop 1: Governance Skills: Build your Board's confidence and capacity
Tuesday, November 29, 9am - 4pm (catering included), Club Taree auditorium, register https://bit.ly/3FpMy3Q
Workshop 2: Engaging & Sustaining Volunteers: Recruitment, retention and management strategies
Wednesday, November 30, 9am - 1pm (catering included); Club Taree auditorium, register https://bit.ly/3DEnAfG
For queries about the workshops, email info@frrr.org.au or call 1800 170 020.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.