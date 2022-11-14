Manning River Times

Representative teams to trial for State Cup

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated November 17 2022 - 1:37pm, first published November 14 2022 - 12:43pm
Taree Touch Football president Graham Goodwin

TAREE Recreation Ground will be the venue for a touch football gala day conducted by Northern Eagles on Sunday.

