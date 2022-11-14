TAREE Recreation Ground will be the venue for a touch football gala day conducted by Northern Eagles on Sunday.
More than 20 teams from Taree, Yamba, Bellingen, Macksville, Port Macquarie and Forster will be involved in various grades.
"This will be preparation for the State Cup to be played at Port Macquarie next month,'' Taree Touch president Graham Goodwin said.
While no scores will be kept and there will be no overall winner of the grades, Mr Goodwin said the idea is to build the gala into a championship next year.
Games will start at 9am and run to 2.30.
Taree will send two sides to the State Cup to be played from December 2 to 4, a senior mixed and men's 20, although only one will play on Sunday.
Mr Goodwin said a number of Taree players will also be members of Wingham open men's and women's teams at Port.
Taree will also be represented by nine sides at the State Junior Cup to be played at Dubbo in February.
"We won't have an 18s boys, but we will have sides in all the other divisions,'' Mr Goodwin said.
All the sides have been selected and have started training.
He added the Junior State Cup is expected to return to Port Macquarie in 2024.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
