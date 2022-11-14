MANNING River Dragon Boat Club joined with the combined team NSW Motley Crew to compete at the recent 2022 Pan Pacific Masters Games at Lake Orr.
Calm waters and stunning scenery make Lake Orr one of the finest places to dragon boat race on the Gold Coast. The 80-hectare man-made lake attracts water sport enthusiasts from around the world and is located a stone's throw away from the bustling Market Square in Varsity Lakes.
The team competed in 200m, 500m and Around the Island (about 4.8 kms) races over the three days from Wednesday, November 9. A record number of dragon boat teams and combined crews competed this year at the Pan Pacific Games.
Seventeen Manning River Dragon Boat Club team members joined NSW Motley Crew making up the 65-member team that travelled from NSW to the Queensland venue.
Under the guidance of NSW Motley Crew organiser and coach, Flamin' Dragon's coach, Jenny Higgins the crew added two extra sessions to their four club sessions a week to prepare for their challenge at the Pan Pacs games.
All Manning team members paddled hard and gained some well-earned bling from the games.
The excitement for most Manning paddlers came on the last day of the dragon boat competition. It was the 4.8km Around the Island event where NSW Motley Crew entered a strong women's team and an open team (consisting of all the male members and a few of the female paddlers).
The Opens came back with some very harrowing tales of squeezing through two boats trying to cut then off...the last time there was a parting of the water was with Moses...winning the five-boat challenge to get to pass under the bridge first...a sweep deliberately hitting their boat tail to try and knock them off course...wild water being like a washing machine...clashing of paddles...a rough ride.
No bling for this event but the excitement will keep our Manning paddlers going for a long time!! They are are so ready for the next regatta.
If there are any potential paddlers who want to join this dynamic club in the Taree area please don't hesitate to contact Karen Drury on 0410 608 042 or check out our Facebook page (manning river dragon boat club) and join to fun.
