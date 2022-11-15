Remembrance Day at Old Bar
A sunny sky overlooked the Old Bar Remembrance Day service held at the Old Bar Soldiers Memorial Hall where another spectacular event occurred this year thanks to the preparatory work of sub-branch and auxiliary members.
70 additional memorial crosses were added to the collection at ANZAC Day this year and so there was insufficient room to display them all in the hall grounds.
Sub-branch President, Mr. Jeff Early, conducted the proceedings while Cpl. Daniel Foy from Forster and Pte. Fletcher King from Wingham - members of C Company, 41st Battalion, Royal NSW Regiment - mounted a catafalque party.
The Remembrance Day address was given by sub-branch member, Major Scott Babington, who is also from the same regiment. He spoke of the service of an Australian member of the RAF who sacrificed his own life to save his crew.
A highlight of the morning was a presentation to Kerri Lynch, widow of a former sub-branch member, Sapper Neil Warwick Lynch. Neil was a National Serviceman from 1971 to 1973 but had never been issued with his medals. Sub-branch Advocate, Bob Waller, presented Kerri with Neil's Australian Defence Medal and Anniversary of National Service 1951-72 Medal in the presence of other family members.
Following the pack-up of the site, members and auxiliary and their families adjourned to the Old Bar Tavern for a very good baked dinner and cake.
Remembrance Sunday
A Remembrance Sunday Holy Eucharist was held at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Old Bar last Sunday. Taree Parish Locum, Fr. Chris Freestone celebrated the Eucharist.
In his homily, Fr. Chris stressed the horror of war and that it should only be considered as an absolute last resort.
Decorations for the altar were once again provided by Yvonne Bentley and Jenny Fisher.
AGM Tomorrow
The Old Bar Manning Point Business and Community Association will hold their annual general meeting at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall on Saturday November 19. Members should already have received the agenda and it is important that the business community especially, show up to support the new executive and committee.
The meeting will commence at 3pm, followed by some light refreshments and then a short general meeting will follow.
MCC Community Conversations Next Tuesday
MidCoast Council is to hold another of their community conversations next week in Old Bar. The next one is at the Taree-Old Bar Surf Life Saving Club on Tuesday, November 22, commencing at 6pm.
This is an opportunity for all residents to hear what is occurring and what is planned for the Old Bar area and an opportunity to provide feed-back. If you are truly interested in your area, attendance is strongly advised.
