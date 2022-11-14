Jackson Witts snared the dangerous Dave Rees for 4 in Wingham's run chase while Hudson Bird and Ryan Morris quickly followed. Ben Cole then joined forces with Ben Scowen, who was making his first appearance of the season. Cole took up from where he left off when he scored an unbeaten 113 last match against Old Bar. He made 50 from 57 ball, hitting five boundaries. Cole and Scowen took the score to 92 before Cole was bowled by Hardy. Scowen played a more patient innings before he was bowled by Campbell for 29 from 48 balls. He showed enough to suggest he'll be a major asset for Wingham.

