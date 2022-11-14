PREMIERS Taree United bounced back go form with a strong win over Wingham in the Manning T1 cricket clash played at Cedar Party Reserve at Wingham.
United had been underwhelming in the two previous matches when beating Gloucester by one wicket and losing to Great Lakes. While understrength in both games, United's batting struggled.
However, United captain Josh Ferris called correctly at the toss and elected to bat. Openers Matt Collier and Josh Hardy put on 37 before Dave Rees dismissed Collier for 13. Rees finished with 4/34.
Hardy went onto top score with 51, hitting three boundaries on the way. Danial Stone showed some vintage touch when smashing 45 from as many balls, clouting four boundaries and a six. Ricky Campbell (20) and Murray McCartney (20) both made contributions as United compiled 215.
Seamer Steve Allwood finished with 3/45 for Wingham.
Jackson Witts snared the dangerous Dave Rees for 4 in Wingham's run chase while Hudson Bird and Ryan Morris quickly followed. Ben Cole then joined forces with Ben Scowen, who was making his first appearance of the season. Cole took up from where he left off when he scored an unbeaten 113 last match against Old Bar. He made 50 from 57 ball, hitting five boundaries. Cole and Scowen took the score to 92 before Cole was bowled by Hardy. Scowen played a more patient innings before he was bowled by Campbell for 29 from 48 balls. He showed enough to suggest he'll be a major asset for Wingham.
Wingham was 7/136 when Scowen fell and Campbell and Stone ripped through the remaining batsmen. Wingham made 154.
Campbell finished with 3/11, Hardy 2/24 in a good all-round effort while youngster Jacob Smith returned his best T1 figures with 2/27 from six.
OPENING batsmen Johny Cornelius and Landon Blissett produced a century opening stand as Gloucester made it back-to-back T1 wins when accounting for Old Bar at Old Bar.
The home side's Tom Kelly won the toss and elected to bowl. Cornelius and Blissett gave him cause to rue the decision when they added 113 in brisk time. Andrew Fair finally broke the partnership when he dismissed Blissett for 50, his second successive half century. Blissett hit eight boundaries.
Cornelius was the fourth batsman out. He top scored with 79 with eight boundaries and two sixes. The other batters made handy contributions including an unbeaten 19 from tail ender Brodie O'Brien. The bowlers took some punishment, with Jacob Nash the most successful, finishing with 4/42 from 6.5.
New recruit Sam Whitbread then made an immediate impact for the Bushmen with the ball. The former Taree United and Great Lakes quick had Old Bar openers Sam Eggins and Pat Strathdee in the shed with just 13 on the board and the Old Bar innings never recovered.
Whitbread finished with 3/36 from six. Dylan Strathdee played a loan hand for Old Bar, belting 62 from just 37 deliveries. He hit nine boundaries and two sixes in his stay at the crease. Kelly hit a quickfire 16 but Old Bar fell well short, making 128.
TAREE West's batting woes continued in the game against Great Lakes at Tuncurry.
Sent into bat, Great Lakes made 6/203. Openers Liam Simpson and Lachlan Monks added 79 before was run out for 28. Simpson top scored with 71.
Aidan White (22 not out), Sam Hull (20) and Ryan Clarke (24) all made contributions to ensure Great Lakes posted the double century.
Veteran Paul Cox was the star with the ball for Taree West. He finished with 5/24 from eight overs.
However, batting has been a bugbear for Taree West this season and they were soon in trouble at 4/13. Connor Ford (22) and Anish vinju Arulmony put on 44, with vinju Arulmony going on to make an innings high 47 not out. They were the only two batsmen to make double figures.
The Great Lakes bowlers shared the spoils, with Ishan Thapa finishing with 3/27.
