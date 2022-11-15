2BOB radio is set to hold its second Youth Open Day to promote and encourage youth participation at the station.
Following on from the success of the first open day, 2BOB hopes this next day will see more youth from our area come in to the station to join our growing Youth Team when held on on Saturday, November 19.
2BOB's youth programming has evolved from the station's original 'Schools Out' program, which saw a variety of school groups come into the station to broadcast programs for many years.
RELATED: Youth open day at 2BOB radio Taree
According to the station's youth mentor Brendan Parker, 2BOB has provided a positive experience for hundreds of kids across the Manning Valley.
"2BOB is a great place for youth to develop and grow their resumes and a stepping stone to a career path into radio or communications based careers," Brendan said.
"We have a great cohort of youth presenters at the moment. We've been blessed with a very talented group of young folks keen to become presenters and to be involved in all aspects of radio.
"Radio is a great place to build self confidence and resilience. Broadcasting improves your ability to speak in public and provides the confidence to do so in front of peers.
"Participating at 2BOB and becoming a presenter has secured a path to employment for some of our youth presenters.
"Our current youth coordinator Bailey Corrigan has just secured his first job in commercial radio in Tamworth and we wish him the very best in his future career."
The open day begins at 11am on Saturday, November 19 and continues until 2pm. Lunch will be provided and there will be a musical performance from local artist Lorren Deborah who is about to release her debut EP.
For more information contact Brendan Parker: admin@2bobradio.org.au or 0490 103 516.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.