A TOTAL of 65 Taree athletes will attend the zone championships to be held in Wauchope this weekend.
"I don't have records but in the past eight years it's unlikely we would've sent anywhere near this many to zone, as the highest amount of overall registrations we've had in that time is 80,'' Taree Little Athletics Club secretary Linda Hoadley said.
"Usually only a small percentage go to zone.''
The club has 152 registrations this season.
"That means nearly half our athletes will be attending zone,'' Linda added.
The club has run clinics to prepare the athletes for the championship.
"We have been particularly focusing on technical events like hurdles and javelin. We've also been running a sprints squad and doing some training for our junior and senior boys and girls relay teams,'' Linda explained.
The club will have athletes participating across all events, from long and short distances, to all the jumps and throws, and even a few participating in the race walking.
Top four finishers in each event at zone qualify for the regional championships to be held in Tamworth in February. The exception to this are the youngest athletes in the under seven age group, where top three finishers will receive medals but not progress to region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.