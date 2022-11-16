Charles Dickens' classic tale 'A Christmas Carol' is in for a shakeup thanks to an industrious pair of local thespians, with their forthcoming performances of 'A Commedia Christmas Carol'.
Catherine Watson and Corrie O'Brien are the driving force behind the recently formed Midcoast Community Theatre and have chosen for their first major collaborative performance, the commedia dell'arte reworking of Dickens' timeless fable of Ebenezer Scrooge and his road to redemption.
"It's the Dickensian classic 'A Christmas Carol', however to give it a fresh spin and introduce it to a wide variety of people, we have decided to do this version which involves commedia dell'arte, which is a traditional Italian comedy theatre," Corrie said.
For those unfamiliar with the genre, commedia dell'arte was an early form of professional theatre originating in Italy and popular throughout Europe between the 16th and 18th centuries. While the name might not be well known outside of theatre circles, the characterisations it employs can be seen in television shows such as Fawlty Towers, Mr Bean and The Simpsons.
It is this sense of merriment the style brings that co-director Catherine Watson believes is sure to engage audiences.
"It's going to be a good one to start with because I think it encompasses the things we're trying to do, and that is to have fun and entertain,' Catherine said.
"So your characters not only interact with each other, but they're also interacting with the audience so they're in on the joke."
As is the case with small acting collectives, there is a good deal of sharing roles, with Corrie and Catherine handling acting, directing, set design and construction of props, as well as looking after costumes for the performance.
Along with Corrie and Catherine, the production will include local actors Todd Withnall, Alex Nielsen, Leanne Dukes, Paul Parton, Tyler Blake, Indah Patten and Ashlyn Johnson.
Also lending a hand on the musical side has been Deirdre Sutherland who has provided the cast with free singing lessons.
Midcoast Community Theatre began in May 2022 when Catherine and Corrie pooled their collective talent and experience to bring an exciting and alternative theatre project to the region. Between them they have more than 40 years of experience in dramatic arts, and boast a skillset encompassing acting, singing, ballet, ballroom, circus and tap dancing.
With the group's combined talent, they believe they've put together a show that will have a wide reaching appeal for audiences.
"There's something for everyone. There's a great story, great characters, song and dance, and fun for all ages," Catherine said.
For those interested production has a run of 10 performances to be held at the Onelife Church, 75 Muldoon Street, Taree. Opening night is Saturday, November 26, doors opening at 6.30 with the showing starting at 7.30pm.
Ticket information and bookings can be accessed via eventbrite or via their facebook page for details.
