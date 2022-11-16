Manning River Times
Midcoast Community Theatre performs A Commedia Christmas

RK
By Rick Kernick
November 17 2022 - 4:30am
Corrie O'Brien and Catherine Watson from Midcoast Community Theatre will be presenting a rendition of 'A Commedia Christmas Carol' from November 26

Charles Dickens' classic tale 'A Christmas Carol' is in for a shakeup thanks to an industrious pair of local thespians, with their forthcoming performances of 'A Commedia Christmas Carol'.

