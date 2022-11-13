Manning River Times
MidCoast Council hosts Youth Hackathon for Water event

Updated November 14 2022 - 1:06pm, first published 4:30am
Students from six of the region's high schools converged recently at Yalawanyi Ganya, MidCoast Council's customer service centre to tackle issues relating to the future of the region's water.

