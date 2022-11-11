Club Taree hosts Remembrance Day ceremony

Taree observed Remembrance Day 2022 with a service held at the war memorial at Club Taree on Friday November 11.
The occasion marks the moment in 1918 that the guns fell silent after four years of the First World War, and for a time, peace was restored.
Following an Acknowledgement of Country by Biripi Elder, Uncle Ray Saunders, and an opening address by Club Taree CEO, Paul Allan, RSL Sub Branch president, Charlie Fisher, then delivered a moving speech honouring serving members of the armed forces from every era.
"We also remember all those who have served in all wars since and those who are currently serving in our armed forces," Mr Fisher said.
"It is important to the RSL that Anzac Day and Remembrance Day services are held each year to show the respect to those who have served and the price they paid for our freedom."
Following Mr Fisher's address, Paul Allan then provided a reading of the iconic wartime poem, 'In Flanders Fields', written in 1915 by Canadian physician, Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae.
MidCoast deputy mayor, Cr Alan Tickle, spoke about the unseen injuries of psychological trauma suffered by veterans.
"(We) pause at 11am on November 11 to remember those who lost their life in defending the right of freedom for so many," Cr Tickle said.
"But we also need to to reflect on those who might have survived physically, return home to Australia, but whose unseen injury and trauma have left them with scars that not only have tormented them, but transferred their suffering to their loved ones."
The ceremony featured some haunting musical accompaniment by bugler, Christina Jones, along with bagpipers John Andrews with members of the Manning Valley Pipes and Drums.
