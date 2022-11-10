Manning River Times

State selection for Taree High cricketer Samira Mitchell

By Mick McDonald
Updated November 11 2022 - 11:14am, first published 10:30am
Samira Mitchell after her unbeaten innings of 102 playing for Hunter against Sydney South West in the NSW CHS girl's cricket championships. Photo supplied

TAREE High's Samira Mitchell was named player of the tournament at the NSW Combined High Schools girl's cricket championships played at Kingscliff.

