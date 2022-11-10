TAREE High's Samira Mitchell was named player of the tournament at the NSW Combined High Schools girl's cricket championships played at Kingscliff.
An opening batter, Samira was a member of the Hunter side beaten by Sydney North in the final. This is the second successive year Sydney North has downed Hunter in the decider.
Hunter bowled first and restricted the powerful Sydney North batting lineup to 197 from the 50 overs, with Samira taking one wicket and two catches.
However, Hunter fell short in reply when bowled out for 147.
While she missed out in the final, Samira scored heavily in the preliminary games.
On the opening two days Hunter played four T20 games. Here Samira made 25, 93 not out, 69 not out and 20 not out.
She then scored 102 not out in the 50 over clash against Sydney South West.
"I was retired because we'd already won and they wanted to give some of the other girls a bat, so that was okay,'' Samira said.
Samira was the leading run scorer for Hunter.
Jaimee-Lee Woolfe, a medium pace bowler from Wingham, was also a member of the Hunter side.
Samira will play for NSW CHS in the State All Schools Championship next February. From here a NSW All Schools side will be selected. Samira represented NSW All Schools against Queensland earlier this year.
She is still waiting to hear if she's made the NSW under 19 team to play in the Australian championships in Perth next month.
A product of Taree West juniors, Samira also plays for Gordon in the Sydney women's competition.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
