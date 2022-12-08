Manning River Times

Memorial day funds to assist Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

By Mick McDonald
Updated December 8 2022 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
Manning Point Bowling Club supports the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

MANNING Point men's bowling club members raised $6000 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service at the Harpy Werner Memorial fundraising day held earlier this year.

