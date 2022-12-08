MANNING Point men's bowling club members raised $6000 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service at the Harpy Werner Memorial fundraising day held earlier this year.
The event attracted 28 teams.
"It was a great effort from our little club,'' Manning Point men's bowling club president Ian Woollard said.
The bowers presented the cheque to Richard McGovern from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service at a function held at the club.
"Richard expressed his sincere thanks for a great effort by our club,'' Mr Woollard said.
"He then presented a plaque to the club showing a recent rescue helicopter landing in our car park. This was timely as it was the first rescue since the car park was extensively upgraded.''
PICTURED: Manning Point men's bowling club president Ian Woollard (left), Richard McGovern from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Services and Manning Point bowls coordinator Dallas Woollard.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
