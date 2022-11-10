Office ergonomics: All you need to know

Do you manage or own a business that has office premises? If so, it can be a ticket to great success and wealth. However, it also comes with a great deal of responsibility. You need to manage the wellbeing of your staff as well as your profit margins.



Looking after your staff and ensuring they are working at their peak directly impacts your success levels. Unhappy, uncomfortable and disinterested staff are a liability to your office business.

That's why it's essential to provide an office that is safe and comfortable to work in. Ensuring correct office ergonomics is an integral part of managing office premises. This helpful article will share all you need to know about this topic, so you can ensure that your space is set up to keep your staff healthy and productive. You can share your knowledge with your team to ensure they work ergonomically. Read on to find out more.

Standing desks

The first step is to provide standing desks, and there are a few reasons for this. Even with the most ergonomic workstation, sitting all day compresses the spine and can leave you feeling stiff and with a sore back, shoulders or neck.



By standing for all, or some, of the day, you can relieve the pressure on your back and hips and end each day feeling less sore and stiff. Standing while working is an ergonomic approach, and providing standing desks for your staff to use is an easy way to keep your workplace safe.

Arm support

Those working at a desk must have appropriate arm support. This means the arms should be resting on the desk while using the mouse and typing on a keyboard. Failing to do this means that your neck and shoulder muscles will scream by the end of the day. Carry out an audit of your desks and ensure that all staff have appropriate arm support.

Head position

Another important aspect of office ergonomics is how you hold your head. The weight of your head should be directly above your neck - don't crane your head too far forward or back; otherwise, you'll be placing undue strain on your neck. Some office chairs provide a headrest which can assist with keeping your head straight.

Avoid slouching

Slouching back in your chair puts more pressure on the vertebrae and discs in your spine. Ensure you use the lumbar support provided by your office chair, and avoid sitting in a fashion that places the weight of your body inconsistently. You can prevent slouching by scooting your chair as close to the desk as possible each time you sit down.

Monitor, keyboard and mouse position

The way you place your monitor and keyboard is essential in office ergonomics. Your monitor needs to sit directly in front of you, with the top of the monitor at a height no greater than your eye level. In addition, your monitor needs to sit a distance away from your eyes, so you don't strain your eyesight.



The arm's length is the best distance. Your keyboard must sit directly in front of the monitor so you don't turn your neck and head to look at it. You should also have your keyboard and mouse within an easy reaching distance, so you're not stretching your wrists and arms to reach them.

For some people, using a special ergonomic keyboard and mouse combination is appropriate, for instance if someone is recovering from Repetitive Strain Injury.

Use a headset for phone calls

If you take a call, either on your desktop phone or your mobile, don't cradle it between your neck and ear - this places a great deal of strain on your neck. Instead, use a headset. You might need a wired headset for your desktop phone and a Bluetooth one for your mobile phone.

Reduce screen glare

You don't want to have glare on your monitor. This can strain your eyesight and cause painful headaches. If the sun is coming through a window, close the blinds to reduce the glare.



Use a footrest

Using a footrest to support your feet can help reduce the strain placed on your feet, legs and hips. You need a footrest if your feet don't comfortably touch the floor while sitting.

Unsure if your office is ergonomic? Arrange an inspection

If, even after you've followed the tips in this article, you're unsure whether your workstations are set up in the correct ergonomic fashion, consider engaging a specialist company to come and assess your space. Some ergonomic experts can come and evaluate your office and make recommendations to increase your ergonomics.

