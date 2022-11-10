Taree Film Society will screen the wonderfully frantic Official Competition (M) 6.30 pm Monday, November 14 at Fay's Twin Cinema.
The best director, the best actors, the best idea? When a billionaire entrepreneur impulsively decides to create an iconic movie, he demands the best. Renowned filmmaker Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz) is recruited to mastermind this ambitious endeavour. Completing the all-star team are two actors with massive talent but even bigger egos: Hollywood heartthrob Félix Rivero (Antonio Banderas) and radical theatre actor Ivn Torres (Oscar Martnez). Both are legends, but not exactly best friends.
Through a series of increasingly eccentric trials set by Lola, Félix and Ivn must confront not only each other, but also their own legacies. Who will be left when the cameras finally start rolling?
Tickets are $16. Search for Taree Film Society on eventbrite.com.au. Go to www.tareefilmsociety.org.au or call 0439 903 477.
