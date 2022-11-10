Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Taree Film Society is screening Official Competition at Fays Twin Cinema Taree

Updated November 10 2022 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree Film Society is screening Official Competition at Fays Twin Cinema on Monday. Picture supplied

Taree Film Society will screen the wonderfully frantic Official Competition (M) 6.30 pm Monday, November 14 at Fay's Twin Cinema.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.