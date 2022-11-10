WINGHAM captain-coach Mitch Collins has described the club's signing of former Forster-Tuncurry captain-coach Nathan Campbell for the 2023 Group Three Rugby League season as "a massive coup".
Campbell agreed to terms with the Tigers this week.
He captain-coached Forster last season, taking the Hawks to the minor semi-final, where ironically, they were beaten by Wingham. The Hawks finished the competition-proper in third place. Jake Bolt has been appointed Forster's coach for next season.
Campbell was named in the second row in the group's team of the year announced at the annual presentation.
Collins and Campbell were members of the North Coast team that played in the Country Championships in the pre-season.
"I got to know him pretty well then,'' Collins said.
"He's a good bloke and he'll fit in really well up here.''
The Tigers are resigned to being without top front rower Aaron Groom for most, if not all of next season. Groom has to undergo knee reconstruction surgery. Collins said Campbell will help cover for the loss of Groom.
He'll be one of a contingent of players from Newcastle the Tigers will have in their ranks.
Former Knight Nathan Ross has linked with the Tigers, while prop Jackson Mullen also lives there. Collins indicated there could be one more Novocastrian heading to Wingham in 2023, but said this has not been finalised.
The Tigers also expect to announce another major signing after this weekend.
Collins said the Tigers will have a training run this month, but will begin full pre-season preparations in earnest when the draw for the 2023 competition is finalised.
The Group Three annual meeting is on Sunday, November 26.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
