Wingham Tigers sign former Forster-Tuncurry captain-coach

By Mick McDonald
November 10 2022 - 2:00pm
Nathan Campbell attempts to charge through a gap in the Wingham defensive line last season. He'll be wearing the Wingham colours in 2023.

WINGHAM captain-coach Mitch Collins has described the club's signing of former Forster-Tuncurry captain-coach Nathan Campbell for the 2023 Group Three Rugby League season as "a massive coup".

