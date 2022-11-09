Engaging students

"Christian's skill set is obviously league and skills based, but we've got the right individual in terms of the moral compass for coaching young people and wanting to see them just be better kids," Daryl said.
The program is modeled on similar school ventures, which have seen a rise in student engagement and rising levels of attendance.
For students whose only interest at school is participation in sport, the program's structure provides plenty of motivation to stay up to date with academic requirements.
While current funding covers the provision of services within the model, Daryl is hoping community engagement with the program will encourage local businesses to get involved with possible sponsorship to further expand available resources to include plans for physiotherapists, dieticians, and a growth coach.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
