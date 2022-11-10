Manning Regional Gallery will close for approximately three weeks to allow for maintenance and the installation of new air conditioning.
The gallery will close from Monday November 28 and is expected to reopen to the public on Wednesday December 21.
"The new unit will produce less noise and be better located. We will also be able to control the temperature of different parts of the gallery more effectively," MidCoast Council manager growth economic development and tourism, Deb Tuckerman said.
"We're very excited we'll soon be able to welcome the community back to a more comfortable and inviting space.
"There are still a couple of weeks before closing, so come and see our current exhibitions by November 26, A History in the Making, Leonie Reisberg; Grounded, Hayley Watt; and Anthropocene, exploring ethical and environmental issues.
"There's also a great opportunity to introduce preschoolers to the art world through our free Tots Tours. The next one is on Wednesday, November 23."
For full details of what's on, visit the Gallery website at mrag.midcoast.nsw.gov.au.
