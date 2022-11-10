Manning River Times
Home/News

Manning Regional Gallery to get new air conditioning

RK
By Rick Kernick
November 10 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning Regional Art Gallery is set to close for about three weeks for maintenance and air conditioning upgrade. Picture supplied.

Manning Regional Gallery will close for approximately three weeks to allow for maintenance and the installation of new air conditioning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.