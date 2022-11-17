Manning River Times
Taree and District Model Railway Club November news and information

By Ted Wheeler
November 17 2022 - 4:00pm
The recent Running Day for the Taree and District Model Railway club saw the maximum number of trains running on the layout. File photo.

A bumper number of members were present for this month's Running Day at the clubhouse. In fact, for the first time ever we reached the point where the maximum number of trains was running on the layout.

