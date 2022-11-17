A bumper number of members were present for this month's Running Day at the clubhouse. In fact, for the first time ever we reached the point where the maximum number of trains was running on the layout.
A contributing factor to this was that two of our members, Roy Hancock and Kevin Bambury, were running on Somerton HO layout, instead of their usual N scale layout. However N scale stalwart Warwick Williams had that layout all to himself.
Because of the sheer volume of trains waiting for their respective start times in the timetable, the main yard was totally full with trains waiting for their turn to leave.This situation brought into focus the realistic signalling system now in place, thanks to the work of Glenn Buckmann and his team.
As in real railway usage, it showed that without proper signals there could be total chaos.
This brought into sharp relief how effective the use of the token system on the branchline is. The installation of this has meant many long hours of work and "head scratching" moments.
The morning was rounded off with the ever popular sausage sandwich lunch. Talking about lunch, the members were reminded that next Wednesday will see the even more popular chicken curry lunch being provided.
We were treated to a visit from our special member, Joel Squires and his devoted carer. Joel is a profoundly disabled person, but he loves to sit and watch the trains running round. The club created a special membership category especially for Joel's benefit.
Another visitor was Damian George and his wife. Damian has been a long term member of the club, but because of his work has lived in Singleton for some years. However, whenever possible they call in to renew acquaintances.
With the relaxing of the COVID-19 rules we are looking forward to visits to members' layouts and other clubs.
