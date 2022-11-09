Manning River Times
REDcycle, supermarket soft plastics recycling contractor, pauses collections

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
November 9 2022 - 8:00pm
Stock image.

Consumers can no longer drop off soft plastics for recycling at major supermarkets with collection paused because of pressure on a recycling contractor, with fears it will now end up in landfill.

