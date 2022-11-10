Manning River Times
Home/News

Race club yet to hear if Taree Cup is a qualifier for The Big Dance

MM
By Mick McDonald
November 10 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning River Race Club president Greg Coleman

MANNING Valley Race Club has yet to be informed by Racing NSW if the Taree Gold Cup will be one of the qualifying races for the 2003 The Big Dance to be run at Randwick next November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.