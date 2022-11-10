MANNING Valley Race Club has yet to be informed by Racing NSW if the Taree Gold Cup will be one of the qualifying races for the 2003 The Big Dance to be run at Randwick next November.
The Big Dance carries $2 million in prizemoney and it is made up of winners of selected country cups. It was run for the first time this month.
Last year's Taree Cup was one of the qualifying events.
Charmmebaby, trained at Taree by Glen Milligan, won the 2021 Taree Cup and started in The Big Dance, but finished at the back of the field.
"Glen was one of just seven country-based trainers in the race,'' Manning Valley Race Club chairman Greg Coleman said.
The Stacks Law Firm Taree Cup will be run at the Bushland Drive Racecourse on Sunday, November 20.
Nominations close for the cup meeting next Tuesday.
"Nothing has been announced about The Big Dance yet,'' Mr Coleman said.
He added the club would continue to make inquiries, although he agreed that time is fast running out.
This will be the second year the cup meeting has been run in November, with the club successfully lobbying Racing NSW to have the date switched from August.
The club had hoped the warmer weather in November would attract more patrons to the track, however, steady rain on race morning last year curtailed numbers.
Mr Coleman said the club remains confident that with favourable weather there'll be strong support for the cup.
"Inquiries for bookings in the Winning Post have been good. They're up to 160 (on Wednesday),'' he said.
"Our Melbourne Cup day meeting was well attended, so that's promising.''
The Taree Cup will again be run over 2000 metres with prizemoney of $100,000.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
