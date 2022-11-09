Chatham High School is set to hit the ground running next year with the introduction of a focused sports development program.
Set to kick off in term one of 2023, the Talented Athletes Program is aimed at providing opportunities for student athletes while improving their academic engagement and school attendance.
Chatham High principal, Daryl Irvine, is excited at the prospect of providing pathways to elite competition for pupils in a broad faceted approach without compromising student academic workload.
"What we want to do with this is almost like an elective line, so it's an additional PE class that these students will get," Daryl said.
"They'll be able to access the mentoring perspective of 'if you're going to do this you'll need to be able to still keep on with your school work'.
"So they will be attending a higher level of competition, and then they're also on the books so they're staying in touch with their school work.
"(It's) just helping round out the individual, because if they're going to get a look in at that next elite level, clubs want to know they're getting someone driven in all aspects of life."
The program currently covers rugby league and basketball, however, there are plans to broaden the scope to include other sports in the future, with hockey likely to be the next sport added.
At present, recruitment is yet to be finalised for the basketball coach/mentor position, which for the time being leaves rugby league front and centre. A big factor in the planned success of the model is the hiring of coach/mentor, Christian Hazard.
Christian's skill set is obviously league and skills based, but we've got the right individual in terms of the moral compass for coaching young people and wanting to see them just be better kids.- Chatham High School principle, Daryl Irvine
Christian comes to Chatham High with a wealth of experience in and around the NRL.
Having relocated to Taree from his native Queensland at the age of nine, he then completed high school in Sydney where he was signed by the South Sydney Rabbitohs. After dominating the under 20s competition for the Bunnies, Christian was then signed by the Gold Coast Titans.
It is his knowledge of how large sporting organisations work, in addition to his footballing skillset, that will offer perspective and guidance to any aspiring young rugby league player with sights on the NRL.
"Christian's skill set is obviously league and skills based, but we've got the right individual in terms of the moral compass for coaching young people and wanting to see them just be better kids," Daryl said.
The program is modeled on similar school ventures, which have seen a rise in student engagement and rising levels of attendance. For students whose only interest at school is participation in sport, the program's structure provides plenty of motivation to stay up to date with academic requirements.
While current funding covers the provision of services within the model, Daryl is hoping community engagement with the program will encourage local businesses to get involved with possible sponsorship to further expand available resources to include plans for physiotherapists, dieticians, and a growth coach.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.