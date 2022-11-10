Manning River Times

Ben Cole scores first century of T1 cricket season

By Mick McDonald
Updated November 11 2022 - 2:10pm, first published 9:00am
Wingham's Ben Cole hits out during his unbeaten innings of 113 in the T1 clash against Old Bar at Wingham.

WINGHAM'S Ben Cole celebrated his 200th first grade game in style when he slammed an unbeaten 113 in the Manning T1 cricket clash against Old Bar at Cedar Party Reserve at Wingham.

