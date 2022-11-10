WINGHAM'S Ben Cole celebrated his 200th first grade game in style when he slammed an unbeaten 113 in the Manning T1 cricket clash against Old Bar at Cedar Party Reserve at Wingham.
This was the first ton of the T1 season and the first scored in top grade for a number of summers. Cole thinks it's the first time in about five years since he registered a century.
He is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana. Cole was nominated by Wingham Cricket Club.
"The bowling attack wasn't the strongest, but you can only hit the balls they send down,'' Cole reasoned.
I finished not out, so that was something to be proud of- Ben Cole
After being sent in Wingham had a troubled start and were 2/15 when Cole joined forces with vice captain, Hudson Bird.
"Huddy and I put on 50 odd,'' he said.
Cole said he knew when he was getting close to three figures.
"Everyone starts to crowd around together, so I knew I wasn't far off,'' he explained.
"Then they gave a big cheer and made it well known when I got to the 100. But I had to run a four so I didn't overly appreciate that.''
Cole thinks there were four overs left when he made the milestone. His innings provided the bulk of Wingham's 7/214 and that was good enough to win the game.
"And I finished not out, so that was something to be proud of,'' he added.
Cole thinks he's scored eight centuries in his lengthy career with Wingham.
"I think my highest score locally was 135 odd. I scored 165 when playing in the Caribbean when I was on a world tour with the Australian Old Collegians,'' he said.
That was 12 years ago and gave Cole the opportunity to play in Argentina, Canada, the US, England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales before coming home through Nepal and India.
"In Nepal and India, the cricket loving countries, we were treated like the Australian touring team when we were nobodies. It was an experience.''
Cole, 35, has been playing first grade since he was 16.
"I'm still enjoying it,'' he said.
"I enjoy the social side and spending time with my team-mates and opposition.''
While it's early days, Cole is confident Wingham has a side capable of pressing for higher honours this season.
"It's very even, I think there's Wingham and maybe two or three other teams that can win it. Once we make the finals it's anyone's game,'' he said.
"But it we get our full side on the park we're as good a chance as anyone.''
