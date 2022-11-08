Vets are pleading with pet owners to stay on top of tick prevention as a nationwide shortage of tick anti-toxin serum means animals are dying from tick poisoning.
Many veterinary hospitals are already completely out of supply, while others have only a limited supply left.
The tick season started unseasonably early because of ongoing wet weather and vets are seeing an unusually high number of animals presenting with paralysis tick poisoning. This means available supplies of tick serum are being used up faster than would normally happen this time of year, Wingham and Valley Vets partner, Dr Claire Hueppauff said.
"We've seen a lot more than usual. I'd say for at least the last month we've had at least one (animal) in the hospital a day with a tick."
Prevention is always better than cure, no time moreso than now with the supply shortage. Without the anti-toxin serum, there is no way to treat animals who have been poisoned by a paralysis tick. Paralysis tick poisoning is a very serious and life-threatening condition.
"We really recommend people use good quality tick prevention because it's been a really, really bad season for ticks and they're definitely around everywhere," Claire said.
"Even people in town."
While Wingham and Valley Vets still has a supply of the anti-toxin serum, Claire says they can't get any more from the manufacturer and they are unsure of the time frame in terms of the shortage.
"There is a possibility that we may run out," she said.
As well as a good quality tick preventative, it is always a good idea to give your animal a regular thorough check over, particularly around the head and forequarters, particularly if your pet has been in the bush or paddock.
If you suspect your pet has tick paralysis, take it to to the nearest vet immediately. The earlier the treatment is commenced, the better chance your pet has of survival.
If you remove the tick before going to the vet, take the tick along with you so the vet can identify it. If you do remove the tick, you still need to get the animal to the vet as soon as possible to begin treatment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.