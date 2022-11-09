Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Manning Valley Choral Society presents 'Animated Soundtrack to Life'

November 9 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning Valley Choral Society have been rehearsing hard for "Animated Soundtrack to Life". Picture supplied

Manning Valley Choral Society is back with an offering the members have been working on hard on all year, Animated Soundtrack to Life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.