Manning Valley Choral Society presents 'Animated Soundtrack to Life'

Manning Valley Choral Society is back with an offering the members have been working on hard on all year, Animated Soundtrack to Life.
The concerts will take you back to the animated cartoons, series and visual magic of animated films so many of us have enjoyed over the years.
"Countless animations have provided a veritable treasure trove of theme songs and lyrics which became the soundtrack to our own life experiences at that time," Choral Society member Ruth Crossingham said.
Featuring a smorgasbord of cherished familiar pieces, and introducing others that are more obscure to some people, such as music from Studio Ghibli films, the Manning Valley Choral Society (MVCS) pays tribute to the musical legacy of animation.
Arranged and directed by member Paul McDonell, and accompanied by keyboard maestro, Cameron Waugh, songs such as Slice of Heaven, Fly Me To The Moon, Touch the Sky and When She Loved Me are amongst many pieces that will have your feet tapping and lips mouthing familiar words. Paul will also entrance you with his accompaniment on a variety of guitars.
"We invite you to reanimate your life and spend an afternoon of joy and thoughtful wonder, with the beautiful harmonies provided by the choir," Ruth said.
There are two performances slated for Animated Soundtrack to Life, Saturday, November 19 at Tinonee Hall, and Sunday, November 20 at Club Forster, both commencing at 2pm.
Tickets for Tinonee concert can be purchased at the door, and pre-bookings are being taken at Club Forster for the Forster performance.
Cost is $20 adults, $15 concession, $10 children 12 years and over, $50 family.
There will also be a raffle and lucky door prizes at each venue.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.