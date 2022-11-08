Manning River Times
Christine Onward's 'Escapes to Summer' at Hallidays Point Library

November 8 2022 - 3:00pm
In anticipation of the approaching warmer months, Hallidays Point library is featuring an exhibition of work entitled Escapes to Summer by Old Bar artist, Christine Onward.

