Manning Net will celebrate the close of the year at their last meeting with a Flower Power-themed Trivia Teaser night.
"Long term netters will be aware that this is always a fun and entertaining evening," Manning Net member, Marilyn Thomas said.
"Ruth Brown has compiled this year's quiz, loosely themed 'Flower Power'. As always, the title is just a hint of the content and players are advised to think quite laterally! "
The trivia night is being held on Thursday, November 24 at Wingham Services Club from 6pm. The cost is $30 which includes a two-course meal with complimentary tea and coffee after the meal.
RSVPs are required by 10am Monday, November 21 for catering purposes.
RSVP to Alison McIntosh 6553 4780, Susan Ryan 6553 5150 or Marilyn Thomas 6551 3416.
