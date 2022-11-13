Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Last Manning Net meeting for 2022

November 14 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peace, love and mung beans, or electricity fuelled by plants? Start thinking laterally for the Flower Power Trivia Teaser. Picture Pexels

Manning Net will celebrate the close of the year at their last meeting with a Flower Power-themed Trivia Teaser night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.