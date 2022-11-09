Friday, November 11 is Remembrance Day and to mark this very special day in our history, Wingham RSL Sub-branch will be conducting a short service at Wingham Town Hall commencing just prior to 11am.
This year the lawn in front of the Town Hall will be a sea of red handmade poppies, which in the past have been shown off on a huge wall hanging.
Those folk who would like to commemorate this event are most welcome to join Sub-branch members and their families for the service to remember those who paid the supreme sacrifice and those who gave their lives for the freedom we enjoy today.
Don't forget the Old Time Family Dance being hosted by the committee of Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall on Saturday, November 12 commencing at 7.30pm with music being supplied by well known locals Barney Carle and Brian Bloomfield.
Admission is $15 per person which includes a light supper and even though bookings were taken I am sure there will some room left for those who would like to come.
A raffle and lucky spots will add to the fun and children are most welcome to come along.
Today marks a sad memory in my family as it is the 35th anniversary of the passing of my much loved second brother Russell Digby, who passed away aged 43 years old. Miss you heaps - rest in peace.
President Jan Hayden and members met for their monthly meeting on Tuesday evening, November 8, to finalise arrangements for the Family Dance this coming Saturday and to make preparations for a Christmas luncheon in December for the Quota Club.
Several items have been purchased and repairs carried out on some of the chairs and a new emergency assembly point sign purchased to replace the damaged one.
It's great to see that all the wet hasn't stopped the many jacaranda trees in the village showing off their beautiful purple flowers at the moment. I always feel that summer is just around the corner when they bloom.
From all reports the Stage 3 excursion to Canberra under the supervision of staff Mr Saville, Mrs Atkins and Mrs Birkefeld was a great experience for the students and the students' behaviour was complimented by many.
Unfortunately the planned P and C Christmas shopping bus trip to Newcastle has had to be cancelled due to insufficient numbers to make it worthwhile. The next P and C fundraiser is a Christmas raffle with a number of hampers on offer as prizes.
Early notice is given of the End of Year School Presentation which will be held at the Manning Entertainment Centre on Thursday, December 8 commencing in the morning and going to around midday. Further details re times and ticket prices will be available shortly from the school office.
It that time of the year again when those students who wish to become school captains for 2023 will be making their speeches on November 14 with voting taking place on November 16. This will be a busy week as the Year 6 Fun Day is set down for November 17.
Congratulations to Tinonee PS Touch Football team when they played three other small schools and won all their games making it a wonderful day and a great way to end the year.
