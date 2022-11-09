Manning River Times
Weekly news from the village of Tinonee

By Pam Muxlow
November 10 2022 - 10:00am
Horace Dean Memorial Park at Tinonee. File photo

Remembrance Day service in Wingham

Friday, November 11 is Remembrance Day and to mark this very special day in our history, Wingham RSL Sub-branch will be conducting a short service at Wingham Town Hall commencing just prior to 11am.

