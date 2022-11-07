Creativity to a T: Taree senior wins national tea towel art contest

Taree senior, Dallas Dyball has taken out first place for NSW in the Ingenia Gardens Tea Towel Art Contest with his take on Australia's iconic koala.
More than 200 Ingenia Gardens residents across Australia channeled their inner Picasso by designing beautiful artworks in a creative contest aimed at inspiring creativity, social connections, and support for residents' physical and cognitive wellbeing.
Mr Dyball, who has lived in his Ingenia Gardens community since 2019, said it felt great to win for NSW.
"I was not expecting it at all! I was very pleased with myself. When we were all doing our artworks, I had a look at some of the other residents' pieces and hoped that my artwork would be in with a chance.
"There were a lot of great pieces in the community," he said.
Mr Dyball said he has a love for the koala - an iconic native species on the decline.
"I've made a bit of a hobby out of drawing koalas. They're a very majestic creature and I love to capture them in their element out in the trees. Its devastating that they're declining in the wild.
"I've never actually drawn a koala in this mosaic style before, though. I thought that if this was going to be on a tea towel it had better have some colour in it to make it stand out.
"Once you get the outline and the idea of what the koala is supposed to look like in a tree, all you have to do is fill the blank spaces like a puzzle. It didn't take me long to do at all.
"I don't always get into a lot of the community events here, so I immensely enjoyed this contest. I can't wait to do it again next year!" he said.
Ingenia Gardens Taree community manager, Amanda Howton said the Tea Towel Contest had been a blessing for the community.
"This contest was really wonderful, it gave everyone something exciting to look forward to. Many of my residents love art and find it very therapeutic, it's a great creative outlet," she said.
"Dallas has done a wonderful job with his artwork, and we are all extremely proud of him for winning. I can't wait to see what everyone comes up with next year."
Due to the overwhelming demand for the inaugural Tea Towel Art Contest, plans are already underway to deliver an annual art contest for Ingenia Gardens residents.
The tea towels will be gifted to friends and neighbours and included in Welcome Packs for new residents when they move into the communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.