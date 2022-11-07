Manning River Times
Creativity to a T: Taree senior wins national tea towel art contest

Updated November 7 2022 - 4:08pm, first published 4:03pm
Dallas Dyball's winning tea towel art design of a koala. Picture supplied

Taree senior, Dallas Dyball has taken out first place for NSW in the Ingenia Gardens Tea Towel Art Contest with his take on Australia's iconic koala.

Local News

