TRIATHLETE Emma Sewell said she 'struggled mentally' during the 21.1km run, the final discipline of the World 70.3 (half ironman) triathlon championship held in St George, Utah.
"Overall I did 5 hours 45,'' the 21-year-old from Cundletown said.
"That was only five minutes slower than I did at Port in May in the Australian championship, so that was pretty good I guess.''
Sewel won the Australian 18-24 division at Port to qualify for the world event.
However, she was disappointed in her time for the half marathon.
"I would have liked to have gone a bit quicker in the run,'' she said.
"I probably mentally struggled in the run. Hopefully that'll improve with experience.''
Sewell was expecting balmy conditions for the race. It turned out be the complete opposite as a cold front hit the area.
"It was 2 degrees when I woke up and 4 degrees when I came out of the water,'' she said. "We could see snow from where we were staying.
'It was weird, because it looked hot, but it was freezing.''
However, that didn't affect her performance.
"A cold front hit. There nothing you can do about the weather,'' she reasoned.
However, she described the whole experience as 'so amazing.'
"There were a lot of spectators because the women's and the men's races were on different days.
"And it's such a nice place. It's kinda like the Northern Territory, except it was cold,'' she said.
Sewell understands she finished 54th overall in her age group, which is about what she expected.
She said before leaving that training through our winter was tough, even if she had her dad with her. He father, Richard, contested the men's race in Utah. Sewell has no qualms about her preparation.
"I probably wouldn't do anything different with my training. It was just mentally that I struggled. It wasn't a physical thing,'' she maintained.
A member of the Forster Tri Club, Sewell assisted at the All Abilities Triathlon for kids held at Forster last weekend. Her next race will be the Sparke Helmore Newcastle City Triathlon, a sprint event on Sunday, November 20.
However, she intends to travel around Australia, starting on January 1, so training and competing will be on the back burner, although she won't necessarily be lost to the sport while she's on the road.
"If a triathlon comes up while I'm travelling, I'll probably enter,'' she said.
When her travels are over - and she hasn't put a time frame on that - Sewell will contemplate having a crack at a full ironman race - a 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42.2km run, probably when she's about 26.
But that can wait until she's seen some of the country. Sewell reasons that she has time on her side.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
