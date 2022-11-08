Old Bar observes Remembrance Sunday

A Remembrance Sunday Holy Eucharist will again be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Old Bar this Sunday, November 13. Veterans and their families are encouraged to attend. Medals and poppies may be worn.
The Old Bar Manning Point Business and Community Association will hold its annual general meeting on Saturday, November 19, at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall. The AGM is an important event in the life of any organisation but it is important that the business community especially, show up to support the new executive and committee.
Anyone can join the association but it is particularly important that those in any business should support this association as it works to improve the amenity of Old Bar and surrounds.
The meeting will commence at 3pm, followed by some light refreshments and then a short general meeting will follow.
MidCoast Council is to hold another of their community conversations soon in Old Bar. The next one is at the Taree-Old Bar Surf Life Saving Club on Tuesday, November 22, commencing at 6pm.
This is an opportunity for all residents to hear what is occurring and what is planned for the Old Bar area and an opportunity to provide feed-back. If you are truly interested in your area, attendance is strongly advised.
Wednesday, November 16 we continue our workshop on a Christmas table runner. Please bring any embellishments you wish to add to your project. For those not working on this project, bring along the craft you are currently working on.
Our November 30 the workshop is a Christmas card, kit supplied.
Further information is available from 0415 785 608.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.