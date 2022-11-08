Manning River Times
Weekly community news from Old Bar

By Ian Dimmock
November 9 2022 - 10:00am
Old Bar observes Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance Sunday

A Remembrance Sunday Holy Eucharist will again be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Old Bar this Sunday, November 13. Veterans and their families are encouraged to attend. Medals and poppies may be worn.

