Manning River Times
Home/News

Pickleball League starts in Taree | Photos

By Mick McDonald
November 8 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WRIGLEY Park at Taree boasts nine pickleball courts and is rated by Pickleball NSW as a potential venue for a major event as soon as next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.