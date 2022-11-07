Manning River Times

PBM Hardrock 6 hour mountain bike race | Photos

By Mick McDonald
November 7 2022 - 3:00pm
THE date for the PBM Hardrock 6 hour mountain bike program will be extended to three days next year.

