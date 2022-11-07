THE date for the PBM Hardrock 6 hour mountain bike program will be extended to three days next year.
"We've already got the date locked in - September 24 for the Hardrock,'' Manning Great Lakes Tip Riders Club spokesman Bruce Paine said.
"We'll have having events on the Friday and Saturday, culminating in the 6 hour on the Sunday.''
The event was conducted last Sunday for the first time since 2019 due to fires, floods and the pandemic. However, the club had to postpone it twice due this year to wet weather in September and October.
A field of 140 contested the main race.
"If we'd run it on the date we initially planned, we would have been lucky to get 70 to 100 here,'' Bruce said.
"So it all worked out well.''
He said riders came from throughout NSW and Bruce said the feedback from riders was all positive.
World champion Jason English maintained his stranglehold on the 6 hour.
"It was pretty tight at the 3 hour mark, but then he put the foot down and just blew them away,'' Bruce said.
A three race series will start at the track in January. The third will be a part of a State-wide series.
Dates have yet to be finalised.
