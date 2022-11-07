MANNING junior representative cricket teams again performed strongly against Hastings in the Mid North Coast inter-district competition.
The under 13s produced another superb team effort. Gus Loretan 4/10, Josh Oliver 2/4 and some great work in the field with runouts by Jesse Eggins and Jesse Townsend were among the highlights Charlie Matheson got the job done with a chanceless 49no as the side chased down Hastings' innings of 84.
A good effort from the 15s who lost by 36 runs to Hastings. Wickets were shared while Blake Matheson top scored with 29.
Another tremendous result for Manning17s with a 38 run win over Hastings.
Will Gregory scored 54 and Jake Herivel a run a ball 31. Chase Marron took 5/41 to star with the ball. Riley Webster also chimed in with 2/10.
Manning under 11s had a big day out, dismissing Hastings for 13. Special mentions to Harry Plummer 3/0 off 0.4 and Jack McLeod 2/3.
