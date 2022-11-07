Blissett and Ryan Yates took the score to 76 when Yates was bowled by Ben Aurisch for a quickfire 27 that included five boundaries. Skipper Harry Clarke didn't trouble the scorers when Aurisch struck again, however, Blissett and Mitchell Pinch steadied the innings before Blissett went for 56, his highest score of the season. He hit two boundaries and one six. Pinch was seeing the ball well and he complied 43 and Gloucester made 164, batting just 31 of the 40 overs.