Ben Cole among the runs for Wingham

November 7 2022 - 12:00pm
WINGHAM batsman Ben Cole blazed the first century of the Manning T1 cricket season when he smashed an unbeaten 113 in the clash against Old Bar at Cedar Party Reserve.

