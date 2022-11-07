WINGHAM batsman Ben Cole blazed the first century of the Manning T1 cricket season when he smashed an unbeaten 113 in the clash against Old Bar at Cedar Party Reserve.
Manning Cricket officials were this week attempting to determine when the last T1 or first grade century was scored in the association. No batsman made three figures last season.
Cole, who has been the batting mainstay at Wingham for more than a decade, faced 94 balls and hit seven boundaries and two sixes and was the main contributor in Wingham's tally of 7/220. Old Bar fell short in the run chase.
Old Bar won the toss and elected to bowl. This looked to have paid dividends when Tim Rees caught his brother, Dave off Sam Eggins' bowling for 9 while fellow opener Ryan McDermott was trapped in front by Tom Kelly for 1, leaving Wingham 2/15.
However, Cole joined vice captain Hudson Bird at the crease and the pair set about restoring the innings, taking the score to 88 when Bird fell to Tim Rees for 28. Rees then claimed the wickets of Ryan Morris (2) and Ryan Gosper (7) before Mick Stinson and Cole put on 55.
Stinson was bowled by Pat Strathdee for 22. Reece Holden (13) and Steve Allwood (7 not out) stayed with Cole as Wingham made the double century. Rees was the best of the bowlers, taking 3/33.
Wingham bowlers shared the wickets in Old Bar's innings, highlighted by some big hitting by Tim Rees. Gosper also took his first T1 wicket.
However, due to technical issues Old Bar's complete innings hasn't been posted.
GLOUCESTER opened their account in the T1 season with a comfortable win over Taree West in the game played at Gloucester.
The Bushmen won the toss and elected to bat, with openers Landon Blissett and Johny Cornelius putting together a partnership of 38 before Cornelius (20) fell to Jamil Ahmad.
Blissett and Ryan Yates took the score to 76 when Yates was bowled by Ben Aurisch for a quickfire 27 that included five boundaries. Skipper Harry Clarke didn't trouble the scorers when Aurisch struck again, however, Blissett and Mitchell Pinch steadied the innings before Blissett went for 56, his highest score of the season. He hit two boundaries and one six. Pinch was seeing the ball well and he complied 43 and Gloucester made 164, batting just 31 of the 40 overs.
Aurisch, with 2/33 was the most successful bowler.
Taree West slumped to 4/36 in reply and from there the innings didn't recover. Skipper Gus Gregory and Will Gregory both made 22 while others made starts, but none could go on and make a match defining score. Yates had a good day for the home side, finishing with 4/26 while Ben Reynolds took 3/30.
THE ball dominated the bat when Great Lakes Dolphins accounted for premiers Taree United in last season's grand final rematch played at Tuncurry.
Great Lakes skipper Ryan Clarke called correctly at the toss and decided to bat. This looked to backfire when the Dolphins made just 114 in 37.3 overs.
Great Lakes slumped to 7/51 and looked set to fall short of the century before Aiden White and Dean Bensch restored some order. White made 20 while Bensch was 30 not out after a patient stay at the crease.
Danial Stone, Ricky Campbell and Damon Minett all finished with two wickets for United.
However, only veteran Murray McCartney showed any real resistance for United. McCartney made 25 while captain Josh Ferris, batting down the order, attempted a fightback until he fell for 20 in what was a disappointing performance by the premiers. United made 90, all out in 31.1 overs. Will Elliott made early inroads for Lakes and finished with 2/17, while While claimed 2/28, Blake Clarke 2/20 while Dean Elliott bowled 1.1 over to finish with 2/2.
