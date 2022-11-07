For anyone in the Taree area looking for a new challenge that serves the local community, provides new skills and camaraderie, while also paying a monthly retainer, Taree Fire and Rescue just might be the solution.
With on-call firefighters urgently needed, Taree Fire and Rescue station will be holding an information session on Wednesday, November 9 at 5.30pm, where anyone interested can meet with staff, check out the equipment and get a taste of what it's like to be one of the community's first responders.
Taree Fire Station commander Peter Willard is a veteran of NSW Fire and Rescue with more than 40 years on the job. Peter says the information events are a great way of passing on information to those curious about joining, while answering questions face to face.
It's a challenging and rewarding role where you learn valuable skills that equip you for dealing with emergency situations- Taree fire station commander, Peter Willard
"We are looking for both men and women of various ages who have great daytime availability, are able to commit to the organisation long term and be a team player," Peter said.
Applicants must be able to pass a medical, drug and alcohol test, a fitness test and submit to a criminal history check. Those who pass will be offered paid training, a monthly paid retainer and hourly rate for call outs.
On-call firefighters provide a high standard of response to fire and emergency situations and are trained in the use of specialised vehicles and equipment to prevent and reduce the risk of fire and potential loss of life and property.
They also work closely with the local community to increase fire safety awareness and promote fire prevention.
At present Taree Fire and Rescue has 16 staff but is looking for hopefully another four or five if the right applicants can be found.
For more information visit fire.nsw.gov.au/on-call or call 6551 5246.
