Manning River Times
Home/News

Taree Fire and Rescue to hold information sessions for on-call firefighters

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:22pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree Fire and Rescue is looking for on-call firefighters. Image supplied

For anyone in the Taree area looking for a new challenge that serves the local community, provides new skills and camaraderie, while also paying a monthly retainer, Taree Fire and Rescue just might be the solution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.