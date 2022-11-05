Manning Entertainment Centre is to be treated to a taste of one of Wales' most famous musical exports when Internationally acclaimed artist, actor and singer, Rachael Roberts, performs This Is Me - the rags to riches story of Dame Shirley Bassey.
The show traces Bassey's life and career from the docks of Cardiff's Tiger Bay to the millionaire shores of Monte Carlo, in a career spanning eight decades.
Featuring the hits and personal favourites, sequins and feathers galore, along with humour and pathos, This Is Me is a love letter from a fan to her heroine.
Rachael Roberts is a trained singer, actress and dancer, based in South Wales. After four years of performing in touring theatre shows (Godspell, Oklahoma, West Side Story, Songs That Won The War) she formed an all female band and toured Germany with a show that paid tribute to the great girl bands from the 40s through to the 00s.
After becoming a solo artist, shows in top hotels (Hilton, The Four Seasons, DeVere, Marriott, Hyatt, Mercure, Ramada, Crowne Plaza) for corporate and private clients followed and Rachael supported Clem Curtis and The Foundations at Warners Hotel in Somerset.
After paying tribute to her heroines Judy Garland, Edith Piaf, Marilyn Monroe, Doris Day, Bette Midler and Shirley Bassey, in a Little Voice style theatre show in various venues around London (Café De Paris, The Pheasantry, Madame Jojo's, Volupte), Rachael decided to concentrate upon a dedicated tribute to Dame Shirley Bassey.
This show includes all of the glamorous costumes, the honeyed Welsh speaking voice and of course, the fabulous powerhouse vocal that Dame Shirley is so famous for.
Songs and hits include I Am What I Am, Diamonds Are Forever, Kiss Me Honey Honey, Something, Get This Party Started, This Is My Life and of course, the show stopping Goldfinger.
This Is Me - An International Tribute To Dame Shirley Bassey will be performed at Manning Entertainment Centre on Thursday November 17. For bookings call (02) 6592 5466
