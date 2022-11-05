Manning River Times
MEC to host Dame Shirley Bassey tribute performance

November 5 2022 - 3:00pm
Manning Entertainment Centre is to be treated to a taste of one of Wales' most famous musical exports when Internationally acclaimed artist, actor and singer, Rachael Roberts, performs This Is Me - the rags to riches story of Dame Shirley Bassey.

