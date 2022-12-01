GREYHOUND Racing NSW is waiting on approval of the development application from MidCoast Council to start work on the $5 million Super Track to be built at Kanangra Drive in Taree.
This would replace Taree Greyhound Club's current complex.
"The plans are drawn up and everything is ready to rumble,'' Greyhound NSW board member Kevin Gordon said.
"We'll be ready to strike the first blow when the DA comes back. I believe this will only be a formality.''
Greyhound NSW had hoped the track would be in operation this year.
"There aren't any dramas, the process is just going through council,'' Mr Gordon added.
Mr Gordon said construction of the track will take around five months.
The Super Track will be run by the Mid North Coast Greyhound Club. This will incorporate the Taree, Wauchope and Kempsey clubs, which will all fold.
"The new club will have a committee of eight - two from Taree, Wauchope and Kempsey plus two independent members appointed by Greyhound Racing NSW,'' Mr Gordon explained.
"After their first three year term the members will elect a new committee. We (GRNSW) will help steer the ship for the first three years then it will be up to the members to appoint a new committee.''
Mr Gordon confirmed the new track will be based on the design of the Grafton complex. It will also have a loam racing surface.
"Statistics have shown us that Grafton is the safest track in NSW,'' he said.
The new track will also have modern facilities for patrons.
Mid North Coast will initially conduct one meeting a week. This will eventually increase to two a week.
"There's enough greyhounds and greyhound trainers in the area to sustain that,'' Mr Gordon assured.
The club will also have fulltime employees.
"Taree is turning over $1.5 million every time they race and greyhound racing is a multi billion dollar business and the new club will reflect this,'' he said.
Taree Greyhound Club has a history stretching back more than 60 years and has been racing at Kanangra Drive since 1979.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.