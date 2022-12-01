Manning River Times

New $5 million greyhound Super Track to be built in Taree

By Mick McDonald
December 2 2022 - 9:00am
Greyhound NSW board member Kevin Gordon

GREYHOUND Racing NSW is waiting on approval of the development application from MidCoast Council to start work on the $5 million Super Track to be built at Kanangra Drive in Taree.

