Manning River Times
Home/News

Bushland Health Group in Taree says availability of registered nurses is an ongoing issue

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated November 4 2022 - 10:51am, first published November 3 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changes to aged care legislation have been implemented following recommendations of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety. Picture Shutterstock

Recent legislative changes by the federal government in relation to the aged care sector will see nursing home patients guaranteed around the clock access to registered nurses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.