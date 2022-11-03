Manning River Times
Muldoon Street closes for nightworks

Updated November 3 2022 - 4:33pm, first published 4:30pm
Picture supplied

Muldoon Street, Taree between Whitbread Street and Kanangra Drive will close for nightworks, with detours in place.

