Muldoon Street closes for nightworks

Muldoon Street, Taree between Whitbread Street and Kanangra Drive will close for nightworks, with detours in place.
The closure will allow work crews to upgrade the road surface with new asphalt. These improvements to infrastructure will support ongoing economic development in busy Muldoon Street.
Works will take approximately eight nights to complete, weather permitting. Closure times are 6pm to 5am from Sunday, November 6 to Thursday, November 10, and from Sunday, November 13 to Thursday, November 17.
Works are taking place at night to minimise the effects on local businesses and motorists and provide a safer work environment.
Please drive with extra care, paying close attention to all traffic control measures.
For updates about roadworks across the region, please visit www.myroadinfo.com.au
