Memorial Tree blessed

The Anglican Parish of Taree has recognised the service provided to the Commonwealth by the late Queen Elizabeth II. This has been done by planting an English birch tree in the grounds of the Taree Parish Church of St John the Divine.
Following the morning service last on Sunday, October 30, locum priest, Father Chris Freestone blessed the tree in the presence of the gathered congregation.
(Photo: Fr. Chris Freestone blesses the Queen Elizabeth memorial tree)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.