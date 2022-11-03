Manning River Times

Memorial Tree blessed

By Ian Dimmock
Updated November 3 2022 - 3:13pm, first published 3:08pm
Fr Chris Freestone blesses the Queen Elizabeth memorial tree for the Anglican Parish of Taree. Picture supplied

The Anglican Parish of Taree has recognised the service provided to the Commonwealth by the late Queen Elizabeth II. This has been done by planting an English birch tree in the grounds of the Taree Parish Church of St John the Divine.

