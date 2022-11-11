When she arrived she was surprised to discover that most of the hospital's staff had rushed off to join in the celebrations in town. Dulcie's reaction was to go into the kitchen and make sandwiches for her father and the others in the ward. She stayed with her dad while he had lunch, then after saying goodbye, Dulcie caught another bus to Five Dock to see her mother, before heading back to Coogee that night to check in. The idea of celebrating with strangers ran a very distant second to looking after her family.