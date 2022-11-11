One of the most iconic images of Australia's twentieth century history is the Movietone newsreel footage of a man dancing down George Street Sydney as the city celebrates the Japanese surrender, ending World War II.
It seemed that the whole city had turned out for the event. Strangers singing and dancing together, carried away in the euphoria of the moment, the air a mist of confetti as office workers shredded paper and tossed it out of windows. A rare moment in history where the city, country, and most of the world united at the prospect of the arrival of peace.
But not everyone was there for the celebration.
The day of August 15, 1945, began like most for Dulcie Balderston, or Dulcie Minehan as she was known by her maiden name at the time. The 19-year-old RAAF Aircraftwoman (ACW) awoke in her room at the Coogee Bay Hotel where the ACWs were billeted, had a light breakfast of toast and a cup of tea before taking the short walk to her nearby office. She did her bookwork as usual then travelled in an army truck to the Number Three Stores depot in Ultimo to collect and distribute supplies as was her job.
It was hardly surprising Dulcie would end up in the military.
Her father had been in the navy for 26 years and had even attempted to rejoin at the outbreak of WWII. To his dismay he was knocked back on medical grounds due to hearing loss, no doubt caused by exposure to the naval ship's large calibre guns.
So he joined the army. All went fine until the day on a parade ground when his name was called by a commanding officer standing on the side of Private Minehan's deaf ear. When he didn't hear the command he was sent to the doctor who promptly organised for his discharge on medical grounds.
Though her father was to sit out the second world war, her older brother was in the army and fought in New Guinea. Some time later her younger brother would end up joining the merchant navy. Being very much her own woman even at that age, it was little wonder that Dulcie would choose her own branch of the services and join the airforce.
One year earlier she had been a regular teenager, living at home where she was forever catching any and every ailment her younger brother brought home from school. When she ended up covered in chickenpox care of her sibling, Dulcie told her mother, "that's it, I'm going. I've got to get out of the house."
After her mother inquired where she intended to go, Dulcie thought for a moment then replied, "I'll join the airforce". Which is exactly what she did.
Aircraftwoman Dulcie Minehan. Service number 177723 - because you never forget your number, as she was to say nearly 80 years later.
As an ACW, Dulcie was part of the armed forces supply chain, keeping personnel equipped and fed. While it may not have had as much glamour as other areas of the RAAF, it was an essential job and she did it well. She enjoyed the work and living away from home, and the camaraderie with other young women her age.
Of course her room on the third floor overlooking the ocean at Coogee wasn't such a bad thing to endure either.
Things often change out of necessity during wartime, and that 1940s was no exception. At the beginning of the war, for the most part women were unable to make a meaningful contribution to the war effort.
But that all changed in February of 1941, when the RAAF received cabinet approval to establish the Women's Auxiliary Australian Air Force (WAAAF). The navy also began employing female telegraphists, leading eventually to the establishment of the Women's Royal Australian Naval Service (WRANS) in 1942. There was also the Australian Women's Army Service (AWAS), created to release men from certain military duties in base units in Australia, making them available for fighting units overseas. It would be more than 70 years before women were allowed to fight in frontline combat roles, but in the meantime, they were playing their part in keeping the country moving.
Little did Dulcie know on that August morning in 1945, but there was about to be a whole lot of movement taking place right in front of her.
Around 9am, a message was broadcast over the loudspeakers at the Ultimo supply depot announcing the Japanese surrender. After that it was a case of "down tools, the war's over". What followed next was near pandemonium. The guards threw open the gates and those inside the compound at Depot Number Three made a mass exodus to join the celebration that was captured that day in the newsreel footage.
But Dulcie's mind was on her family.
Like everyone else, she was ecstatic at the news, but she still had a brother in New Guinea and a father in hospital. So as the crowd made its way down from Broadway towards the city centre, Dulcie boarded a bus that headed west down Parramatta Road towards Lewisham Hospital.
When she arrived she was surprised to discover that most of the hospital's staff had rushed off to join in the celebrations in town. Dulcie's reaction was to go into the kitchen and make sandwiches for her father and the others in the ward. She stayed with her dad while he had lunch, then after saying goodbye, Dulcie caught another bus to Five Dock to see her mother, before heading back to Coogee that night to check in. The idea of celebrating with strangers ran a very distant second to looking after her family.
More than 75 years later, Dulcie is still looking after others. Until COVID prevented her she'd been a regular visitor to hospital and nursing homes, helping to care for those younger much than herself. As the RSL Sub-branch welfare officer she makes 'R U OK' calls, checking after people's mental health and sharing the kindness that flows so abundantly from her.
Dulcie attributes her longevity to a lifetime of neither drinking or smoking, while acknowledging the need of keeping the mind active. Though one can't help but think it is her kindness and willingness to help others that keeps her so active and enthusiastic. Perhaps she's lived as long as she has because the world simply needs more people like Dulcie Balderston.
