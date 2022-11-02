IT was all in the family for local trainer Tony Ball, his wife Barbara and son Michael when Smashing Lucas won the first race at Taree's Melbourne Cup day meeting on Tuesday.
Barbara and Michael are the co-owners of the five-year-old gelding, which won the Hogan Plumbing Group Maiden Plate over 1300m with apprentice jockey Jasper Franklin on top.
Ball completed a training double on the day when Dulcima, ridden by Raymond Spokes, won the third race, the Professionals Harrington Class 1 Handicap over 1000m.
The prizemoney isn't as lucrative at a non-TAB meeting like this as it is on TAB race-days, but a win is a win to help keep the wheels turning - and two is even better!
"We bought Smashing Lucas off an online bloodstock auction," Ball said. "He cost us a thousand dollars. He was unraced, we purchased him and persevered with him and he's paid his dues now.
"Barbara and Michael own him. Michael works with me and he ran the ship at Tuesday's meeting. I went down to Randwick with Barbara because we had Xtra Approval in a race there. He finished out of the placings, but it wasn't a bad run. It was a bit of a mini-Kosciuszko field, very strong.
"The cheques might not be as big at the non-TAB meetings, but it's all money and it helps pay the bills for the owners, you know. And it's all in the family in the case of Smashing Lucas.
"Dulcima was having her first start for me. She was transferred from Mark Minervini in Newcastle and she came here in top order and she has won first-up, so that's a bonus for the owners. They've got some money in their pockets, they can keep poking along now.
"I think Mark said she wasn't sort of good enough to be competitive down there, so the owners transferred the horse up here to give it a better chance of winning."
Ball said Smashing Lucas and Dulcima would both race again soon.
"There's a meeting coming up at Kempsey in a few weeks and I'm looking at races for both of them there," he said. "Smashing Lucas is having a couple of days in the paddock at the moment and he'll appreciate that.
"We're pretty busy at the moment, which is great for the stable. We're pretty full up. We've got 21 horses here at the moment and still more to come back in, so we're looking forward to the next few months and hopefully getting some more winners."
TAREE trainer Mark Stewart struck late and struck hard by winning each of the last two races at the five-race Taree meeting on Tuesday.
Stewart produced Wine O'Clock to win race four, the Eddies Fresh Chickens Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1250m. He also had Preferred Choice in that race, finishing sixth.
The trainer backed it up with Hombre Grande winning the last, the R & L Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Pty Ltd Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1600m.
Both winners were ridden by 3kg-claiming apprentice Zac Wadick, whose record is particularly good at Taree.
Wadick now has 21 career wins and 10 of them have come at Taree.
Manning Valley Race Club CEO Jack Penfold said the club was delighted with how the day went.
"It was a great day, with just over 800 people through the gates. The figure was up on previous years, so we're very happy with that," he said. "Great weather, great racing, great people - everything went off without a hitch.
"We'll gear up for our Taree Cup meeting on November 20 now. There will be a Calcutta the night before, on the Saturday, with Dave Stanley and Luke Marlow from Sky conducting that. They'll be at the races on the Sunday as well. We're all really looking forward to that meeting now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.