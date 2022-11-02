Manning River Times

Trainer Tony Ball's double at Taree on Melbourne Cup day

By Greg Prichard
Updated November 3 2022 - 11:39am, first published 10:00am
Jockey Jasper Franklin on Smashing Lucas after his win in the Hogan Plumbing Group Maiden Plate over 1300m at Taree on Tuesday.

IT was all in the family for local trainer Tony Ball, his wife Barbara and son Michael when Smashing Lucas won the first race at Taree's Melbourne Cup day meeting on Tuesday.

