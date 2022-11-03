December is fast approaching and thoughts are turning to Christmas.
Christmas time unfortunately does not put a hold on the loneliness, darkness, fear, and trauma that some children are facing in our community.
Nor does it take away the need for a child to be removed from their home and placed into out-of-home care to keep them safe.
"What we can do is spread the Christmas magic and also ensure we continue to send these children a message of worth, love, and hope," Rochelle Payton said.
Rochelle and Kerrie Norris are organising a Christmas drive locally for Hope in a Suitcase, a Nation-wide not-for-profit organisation that provides little suitcases filled with personal care essentials and gifts to children in foster care, to call their own belongings.
"We will be working with local child protection to provide Christmas gifts to children/families who would otherwise go without. This is only ever made possible by your generous hearts," Rochelle said.
Items that would be appreciated are new clothes, pyjamas, toiletries and sanitary items, books, blankets and towels, baby accessories, art supplies, fun stationary, gift cards and vouchers, and toys such as yoyos, fidget/sensory toys, science kits, Lego and dolls.
"And there is a desperate need for new small suitcases/duffle bags."
All items must be brand new, with tags still attached.
Rochelle will be at the Taree High School P&C Markets this Sunday accepting donations and answering any questions.
Donations can also be made at the following locations:
Monetary donations can also be made online and more information found at hopeinasuitcase.com.au.
