Anglers score snapper in the north and south

FISHING has improved on the past week.
Outside anglers are scoring snapper to 5kgs from the north and south grounds as well as nannygai and pearl perch.
Flathead are on the bite in 60 metres of water. The close in water temperature is 19 degrees while out wide it is 22 degrees.
On the beaches bream are being caught near the seawall on Harrington beach.
In the river bream and flathead as well as luderick and whiting have been reported- Ian Pereira
There have been occasional reports of tailor on bait.
The bream are mainly upriver while the flathead are moving down steam before spawning. A few undersized school mulloway have been caught from the river wall on yabbies in the past week.
As present we are being assailed by strong west-to-southwest winds. In the 'old days' the westerlies blew in August and I don't know if to thank La Nina or the gradual change in climatic conditions for these winds.
