Appeal to locate missing girl from Taree

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a girl missing from the state's Mid North Coast.
Indiana Langbein, aged 13, was last seen at an address on River Street, Taree, about 2am on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
When she could not be located, police were notified and they commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Indiana is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall with thin build and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing wearing black pants, a black "Stashhouse" brand hoodie and a black puffer jacket.
Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her young age.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
