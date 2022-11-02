IN what will be a first for regional NSW, Hallidays Point Pickleball Club will start at Pickleball League in Taree on Sunday.
This will be played at the pickleball complex at Wrigley Park from 3pm.
A total of 25 club members will compete and this will be part of the preparation for the regional doubles to be held at Ballina later in the month.
For the past six months the club and MidCoast Council has worked together to rejuvenate the old tennis courts in Wrigley Park in Taree.
Mayor Claire Pontin opened the new courts at the Barrington Coast Pickleball Challenge in September.
Pickleball is a racket/paddleball sport that started in America. It encourages participation by players of all ages and abilities. The sport allows players to foster positive social interactions in a fun, active environment.
Pickleball began in Hallidays Point in 2019. After gaining 14 members, a club formed in November 2020.
The group meet on the Diamond Park netball court three times a week and now has more than 70 members who take part in State and national championships.
The club identified the need for a larger venue to host both local players and regional events.
The club and council cleaned the surface and replaced fencing at the old tennis complex and it now boasts nine pickleball courts.
The new centre court has increased width and length. This allows for wheelchair or hybrid events. The venue already provides adequate facilities including parking and a toilet block.
Hallidays Point Pickleball Club has already hosted a local tournament. Players came from Taree, Tuncurry, Forster, Old Bar and Hallidays Point.
The Pickleball Association of New South Wales is considering the site for a Level 1 sanctioned regional tournament in 2023.
Regular games at Wrigley Park began this month. People from Taree and surrounding communities are invited to join the club or give pickleball a go on Sundays from 3- 5pm, weather permitting.
For more information, contact Sheila Capperauld at hallidayspointpickleball@gmail.com or phone 0457 539 181.
