Manning River Times

Pickleball League to start at Taree complex

November 2 2022 - 4:00am
Players at the opening of the pickleball complex at Wrigley Park in Taree last September.

IN what will be a first for regional NSW, Hallidays Point Pickleball Club will start at Pickleball League in Taree on Sunday.

