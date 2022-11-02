St. Matthew's Anglican Church Hall, Wingham was the venue for a successful afternoon of entertainment on Saturday, October 29 when eight members of the Art and Soul Band performed a huge number of many favourite tunes for those in attendance.
Attendees were treated to a tasty sausage sandwich and soft drink or tea and coffee for lunch and later were able to enjoy some delicious home baked cooking with a cuppa.
Congratulations to band members under the leadership of Tony Johnson for the great afternoon.
Also on display were a collection of art works - some for sale and some "a work in progress" with local Ron Irwin displaying his talents on a work in progress.
The day couldn't have been better weather-wise and those who wished were able to enjoy the outside under several marquees and catch up with friends and meet new ones.
Thanks to everyone who helped out with catering and setting up and those attending.
Wingham Anglican Parish congregation members from Wingham, Tinonee and Marlee gathered at St Matthew's Anglican Church Wingham on Sunday, October 30 to meet and greet Newcastle Anglican Assistant Bishop Charlie Murry, who was visiting the parish and assisted Rev Brian Ford in conducting the Service of Holy Communion at the church.
Following the service, those who could stayed on to enjoy a "Bring and Share" lunch together in the Fellowship Hall.
It was with a great deal of sadness I learnt of the passing of close friend Mrs Iris Cummings of Nabiac on Tuesday, October 25 at the age of 88 years.
I had known Iris for more than 48 years as a dedicated and hard working member of Wallamba CWA Branch, joining in October 1974. Iris received her Long Service Badge in 1993 and her Bar in 1994.
During her membership Iris held the position of president, vice president and was a current patron at the time of her passing.
Iris's funeral was held at the Nabiac Village Community Church (former the Uniting Church), of which she was a member, on Wednesday, November 3. Her fellow CWA members provided the refreshments following the service giving all an opportunity to share memories of a much loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Iris was pre-deceased by husband Jack a number of years ago and is survived by daughter Sandie, sons Ian and Graham and their families, who will miss her greatly.
Bookings are still open for the Old Time Family Dance being hosted by the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall committee in the Memorial Hall, Tinonee on Saturday night, November 12.
Cost of the evening is $15 per person and includes a light supper as well as lucky spots throughout the evening as well as a raffle. Children are welcome to come along and bookings can be made by contacting either president Jan on 0432 160 087 or booking officer Jenny 0431 783 427 before November 6.
Although not a Winghamite, I was sorry to learn of the closure of McKeough's Cake Shop in Bent Street, Wingham. They had been in business 70 years just recently.
I will remember the lovely birthday cake - designed as a box brownie camera - that hubby John organised for my 75th birthday back in May.
I am sure many people will be sorry to see them gone but wish them well in their retirement.
