Manning River Times
Weekly news from the village of Tinonee

By Pam Muxlow
Updated November 3 2022 - 12:23pm, first published 10:00am
The Art and Soul band performing in their first concert. Picture Pam Muxlow

Art and Soul concert

St. Matthew's Anglican Church Hall, Wingham was the venue for a successful afternoon of entertainment on Saturday, October 29 when eight members of the Art and Soul Band performed a huge number of many favourite tunes for those in attendance.

Local News

